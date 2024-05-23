Climate Activists Charged with Forming Criminal Organization

Amidst a backdrop of escalating climate activism, five members of Letzte Generation, often dubbed Germany’s version of Just Stop Oil, are facing charges of “forming a criminal organization.” The legal maneuver has unsettled fellow activists, who fear it could establish a troubling precedent, potentially criminalizing future support for environmental causes. The accused—Mirjam Herrmann, 27; Henning Jeschke, 22; Edmund Schulz, 60; Lukas Popp, 25; and Jakob Beyer, 30—find themselves charged under section 129 of the German criminal code,…