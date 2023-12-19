Climate and Security Issues Force Oil Majors to Leave Nigeria

The oil and gas multinational divestment from the Niger Delta that kicked off over a decade has now hit fever pitch. Hordes of oil and gas majors have exited the Nigerian market in the current year, with their timing curious considering they are leaving a few years after the country opened its doors wider exploration courtesy of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. The latest development came in November when Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) finalized the sale of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC) to…