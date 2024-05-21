Climate Funding Helps U.S. Farmers Slash Their Energy Bills

After reeling from soaring energy costs in 2022, when diesel prices in the U.S. hit a record high, American farmers are taking advantage of provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act from the same year that help small farms install solar power at virtually no cost. Demand for the Rural Energy for America Program of the U.S. Agriculture Department is overwhelming as farmers seek to slash their energy bills by having solar power installed at their farms. For rural America, incentives and subsidies from the Agriculture Department…