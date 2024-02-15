Climate vs. Commerce: Inside the Debate Over U.S. LNG Expansion

Following a year of LNG production increases and plans for a massive gas project pipeline, the Biden administration is finally responding to calls to halt giant new LNG projects, in line with climate pledges. Environmentalists have repeatedly stated the hypocrisy of introducing ambitious climate pledges and calling for a green transition while also accelerating the huge expansion of U.S. LNG production and export. The question now is whether the pause will lead to a block on new projects or whether the country’s bold LNG project pipeline…