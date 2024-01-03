CNOOC Launches Production at Brazilian Deepwater Oil Field

A deepwater oil field in Brazil that is operated by China’s CNOOC has started production, Chinese media reported, noting the capacity of the project is 180,000 bpd. The Mero 2 project is part of the Mero field, which is one of the three biggest ones in the prolific Santos Basin off the coast of southeastern Brazil. The field is part of the pre-salt zone of Brazil that contains most of the country’s untapped oil and gas resources. It is also the source of most of its current production: most of Brazil’s oil output growth over the…