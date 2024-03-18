18 Mar, 24

CNOOC Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore China

CNOOC Limited has made a major oilfield discovery in the Bohai Sea offshore China, with more than 100 million tons of oil equivalent of in-place volume proved, the Chinese state-held oil and gas giant said on Monday, days after announcing a sizeable discovery in the South China Sea.    The Bohai Sea discovery, dubbed Qinhuangdao 27-3 Oilfield, is located in the north-central waters of the Bohai Sea, at an average water depth of approximately 25 meters (82 ft). The oil is medium to heavy, according to the Chinese oil giant. The…

