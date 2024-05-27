Coal’s Decline Accelerates as Natural Gas and Renewables Boom

The U.S. energy landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation since 2000. The changes reflect broader economic, technological, and policy trends that have influenced the nation’s energy mix. One area that has experience significant upheaval is the consumption patterns of coal, natural gas, and renewables. This is the story of that transformation. Early 2000s: Dominance of Coal At the beginning of the 21st century, coal was the dominant energy source for electricity generation in the United States. In 2000, coal consumption stood at…