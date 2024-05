Colombia Aims to Boost Oil Production to 1 Million Bpd Description: Colombia is looking to increase its oil production to 1 million barrels per day by encouraging drillers to ramp up activity in underutilized exploration blocks. Tags: Colombia, Crude Oil, Production, Exploration, Petro, Drillers, Despite a bold climate stance, Colombia is looking to increase its oil production to 1 million barrels per day by encouraging drillers to ramp up activity in underutilized exploration blocks, according to the country’s energy ministry. Energy Minister…