Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

A sharp decline in energy sector investment and a lack of world-class hydrocarbon discoveries is threatening strife-torn Colombia with an energy crisis. Natural gas shortages emerged in 2015 when the Andean country suffered a serious drought and ensuing water shortages because of the El Niño weather phenomenon. Declining natural gas supply coupled with surging demand for the fuel forced Colombia to start importing bulk quantities of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in 2017, with inbound shipments expanding exponentially since then.…