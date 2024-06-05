Colombia Risks Economic Slowdown Amid Natural Gas Shortage

Colombia’s economy could soon be hit by soaring energy costs as the South American country is considering LNG imports to meet rising natural gas demand while its domestic production slumps. Large gas and energy-intensive industries could be hit hard by a further spike in their energy costs, as LNG imports could be two or three times more expensive than domestic supply, according to industry officials and analysts who spoke to Bloomberg. Colombia’s oil and gas industry is in disarray and in continuous decline, also due to…