Colombia’s Oil Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid Green Push

Since left-wing Gustavo Petro took office as President of Colombia in 2022, he has pledged to move away from oil and gas in favour of green alternatives. Petro wants to show the world that a fossil fuel-reliant country can both decarbonise and be economically successful. However, many of Colombia’s oil and gas industry representatives do not agree with Petro’s approach, rather seeing a future for fossil fuels so long as demand remains. Many from the industry think it is vital to continue producing oil and gas to support the Colombian…