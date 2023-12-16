Commodities and ESG – Uncomfortable Bedfellows

On the face of it, ESG is a great idea – hold companies and institutions to account for their actions on a range of criteria ranging from environmental impact, through social democracy to how you conduct business so that those who adhere to the rules gain and those who don’t lose. Of course, life isn’t that simple and it would be naive to think that all of the world’s problems could be solved by a set of criteria by which we all abide – a modern day 10 Commandments if you like. It would be even more naive to think that there would be…