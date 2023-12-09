Commodity Broker Marex to File IPO in New York

London-based commodities broker Marex has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York in a huge blow to the City after a drought of floats this year. Marex confirmed today it has submitted a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO in New York next year, meaning one of London’s top private financial services firms will opt to list its shares across the Atlantic. “The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the firm said today. “The initial public offering…