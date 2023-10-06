Commodity Titans Look To Capitalize On Europe’s Gas Price Rollercoaster

Last year, during the gas crunch in Europe, commodity traders made billions on the heightened price volatility that ruled for most of the year. Trafigura made record profits of $5.5 billion. Vitol also posted a profit record, at $15 billion. Glencore did not buck the trend, either, also booking a record result. For commodity traders, 2022 was as good as it was for Big Oil. Now, with winter on the way, gas prices in Europe are becoming hypersensitive to everything, and traders are flocking to the continent to take advantage…