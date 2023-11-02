ConocoPhillips Raises Dividend As It Beats Q3 Profit Estimates

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) raised its quarterly dividend by 14% as record oil and gas production resulted in higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. ConocoPhillips reported on Thursday adjusted earnings of $2.6 billion, or $2.16 per share, for the third quarter, beating the $2.10 EPS analyst consensus estimates compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The earnings were lower than in the third quarter of 2022 when oil and gas companies posted record profits amid soaring crude oil and natural gas prices. ConocoPhillips’s…