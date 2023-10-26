ConocoPhillips Reportedly Considering Merger Deal For Permian’s CrownRock

As merger-mania in the American shale patch continues to gain momentum, ConocoPhillips is now said to be considering an offer for Permian basin producer CrownRock LP, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources. Privately-held CrownRock is valued between $10 billion and $15 billion, according to Reuters sources, and ConocoPhillips has expressed interest in the sale, as have a host of other producers, including Marathon Oil, Devon Energy, Continental Resources and Diamondback Energy. None of the companies mentioned has confirmed the…