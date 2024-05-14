Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

Via Metal Miner The Construction MMI (Monthly Metals Index) remained firmly in a sideways trend, only budging upward by 1.28%. The rising price of iron ore PB fines in China had the heaviest impact on the index, holding it more up than down. After that, the next biggest factor was European commercial 1050 aluminum sheets. Meanwhile, all other components of the index’s metal prices trended sideways or down. Despite this, the recent ban on Russian aluminum and copper could impact aluminum and copper prices and snowball into the U.S. construction…