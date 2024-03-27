Cool Paint Coatings Can Help Mitigate the Urban Heat Island Effect

A Nanyang Technological University real-world study has shown that the use of cool paint coatings in cities can help pedestrians feel up to 1.5º Celsius (2.7º F) cooler, making the urban area more comfortable for work and play. The research paper exploring the development has been published in Sustainable Cities and Society. Cool paint coatings contain additives that reflect the sun’s heat to reduce surface heat absorption and emission. They have been touted as one way to cool down the urban area and mitigate the Urban Heat Island…