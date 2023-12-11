COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

The UN’s COP28 conclave, based in an enormous exhibition centre in Dubai Expo City, with small daily protests permitted on the premises, is coming to a denouement. Many of the almost 200 nations in the negotiations, and the environmental groups observing the negotiations, are pleading for language in the final ‘Global Stocktake’ document – the primary document of the summit – that calls for a clear end to fossil fuels, while big players appear to be jockeying for position and control over the outcome. It opened last…