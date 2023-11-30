COP28 Commences Amid Both Controversy and Optimism

The twenty-eight Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change opened on Thursday. Some 70 thousand diplomats, political and business leaders from almost 200 countries will attend the 2-week summit in Dubai. They are gathering at Expo City, a special district built in an effort to create a low-carbon, sustainable city for the Dubai World Expo 2020. Heads of state will appear during the next two days, addressing plenary sessions in what’s called the World Climate Action Summit. Vice-president Kamala…