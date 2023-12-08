COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

The future of fossil fuels and possible language on the phase-out of fossil fuels in the final text of COP28 continues to be debated at the climate summit as the latest draft shows. The latest version of the draft text with “refined textual building blocks”, published on Friday, offers several options for language about the phase-out of fossil fuels, including an option not to include any text. The draft text published by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change says that the countries will be called upon “to…