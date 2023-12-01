COP28 Presidency No Red Lines on Fossil Fuels

The COP28 UAE-led presidency doesn’t have any “red lines” for language about fossil fuels in the negotiated text, COP28 Director General Majid al-Suwaidi said on Friday. “Our job as a COP presidency is not to have red lines. We don’t have red lines.” The question was in response to comments by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about what he called the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels to avoid climate catastrophe and meet Paris goals. “We cannot save a burning planet with a firehose of fossil fuels,” Guterres said earlier in the day. “The…