Copper Executives Warn Of Mine Shortage Amid Energy Transition

The transition to low carbon energy could be jeopardised by the lack of new copper mines to keep pace with growing demand, industry bosses have warned. Copper is an essential metal used in renewable energy such as turbines and electric vehicle batteries, and for upgrading the electricity grid, making it crucial in the race to reach net zero. However, some of the world’s largest copper producers fear there will be insufficient supplies to meet growing consumption levels — extending the transition from fossil fuels to low carbon power…