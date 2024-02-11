Copper Prices Stagnate Amid Global Uncertainty

Via Metal Miner Copper prices today remain trapped in a sideways range. Prices lack enough bearish or bullish momentum to establish a strong trend in either direction. Prices declined during the first weeks of January, falling to their lowest level since November. However, they rebounded in the second half of the month. This brought them a mere 0.52% above where they stood at the close of December. Overall, the Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, with a 0.32% decline from January to February. Liquidation of China’s Evergrande…