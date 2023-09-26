Copper Prices Stuck As Stockpiles Skyrocket

Via Metal Miner The Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways from August to September, dropping just 1.36%. Copper prices continue to trade sideways within a tight range. Amid a lack of bullish or bearish momentum, prices have failed to establish a breakout. Following a 3.34% decline throughout August, prices slid merely 0.53% during the first three weeks of September. LME Inventories Tripled Since July, Offer No Support to Copper Prices Today As copper prices remain trapped within an increasingly narrow range, rising LME inventories offer…