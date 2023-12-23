Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Via Metal Miner Still short of a breakout, current copper prices lifted off their October lows during November and have yet to see a major downside correction. Nonetheless, copper prices remain sideways and sit only 1.5% above where they stood at the start of 2023. An increase among all of its components helped the Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) invert to the upside, with a 4.3% increase from November to December. Panama’s Mine Closure Hits Copper Market By late November, Panama’s president ordered the shutdown of First Quantam’s…