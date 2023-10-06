Cornish Metals Aims To Make Europe A Key Player In Tin Production

Via Metal Miner For years, the tin price index in Europe depended largely on foreign supply. However, Vancouver-headquartered Cornish Mining plans to start pumping out groundwater from its South Crofty tin project as early as October. The firm is currently preparing its mine water treatment plant, which can treat up to 25,000 cubic meters of water per day directly from South Crofty into the nearby Red River. As of September 27, the company said that preparation and testing before full commissioning will take around three weeks. Cornish Metals…