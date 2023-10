THE CITY appears to be losing its battle to explain ‘ESG’ to normal Brits as precious few claim to know what the Square Mile’s favourite acronym even means, a new survey has suggested. Just 13 percent of the British public have a ‘good understanding’ of what ESG is – up only one percent on last year – in a sign that bosses may have failed to properly explain the term, according to a survey by City comms outfit SEC Newgate. While awareness of ESG is on the rise, still under half of people have…