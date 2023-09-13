Cost-Effective Chromium: The Next Big Thing In Green Energy?

University of Basel chemists have succeeded in replacing the rare elements osmium and ruthenium with a significantly cheaper metal. In terms of their properties, the new materials are very similar to those used in the past. Expensive noble metals often play a vital role in illuminating screens or converting solar energy into fuels. We’re familiar with the chromium material from everyday applications such as chromium steel in the kitchen or chrome-plated motorcycles. Soon, however, the element may also be found in the screens of ubiquitous…