Could AI Spark a Boom in Natural Gas Demand?

I normally chronicle the oilfield activity taking place in the shale basins of the U.S., often spending much of my time on companies operating in West Texas and New Mexico. A few counties in this area are the site of the Permian basin and the source of millions of barrels a day of oil and gas equivalent production thanks to fracking technology. In this article, I am going to sidestep that niche, but only for a while. If you read patiently to the end, I’ll swerve back into my normal lane and finish up in the oilpatch. The low prices for gas…