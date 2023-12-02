Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?

Just when we thought it was the end of the coal era, the discovery of rare earth mineral deposits could mean that coal mines still have a role to play in the future of the energy sector. There have been proposals for the transformation of coal mines into geothermal facilities and other renewable energy sites, but this discovery could give coal mines a new lease of life for the more conventional purpose of mining. There has been a significant global push to move away from coal mining in favor of less dirty fossil fuels and renewable alternatives.…