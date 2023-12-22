22 Dec, 23

Could Disruptions in Red Sea Trade Routes Impact Oil Prices?

UncategorizedNo Comments

For two months, international oil and gas markets largely ignored the Israel-Hamas war as it wasn’t disrupting flows of crude oil and natural gas from the Middle East and the Mediterranean in any meaningful way.    Oil prices and the European benchmark natural gas prices jumped briefly in early October before retreating to six-month lows in early December amid persistent concerns about economies and oil demand, high natural gas inventories in the northern hemisphere, and warmer weather limiting demand for heating.   …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.