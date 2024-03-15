Court Halts New Mining Permits in Argentina’s Key Lithium Region

A local court in Argentina has suspended new lithium mining permits in the Catamarca province in the northwest, home to many lithium projects, due to environmental concerns, the court ruling seen by Reuters showed. The ruling affects the issuance of new mining permits for the key battery metal, but is not expected to impact current lithium production in Catamarca, industry sources told Reuters. The ruling was handed after an environmental complaint was filed in 2021 by a chief of the Atacameños Native Community, alleging that…