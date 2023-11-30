30 Nov, 23

Court Rules Germany’s Climate Policy Falls Short of Legal Requirements  

UncategorizedNo Comments

The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court ruled on Thursday that Germany’s federal policies to fight climate change in the transport and housing sectors are falling short of a law that sets limits to emissions in the sectors. The regional court in Germany also required the government to take emergency action and bring the policies in transport and housing within the emissions limits set in the Climate Protection Act from 2024 to 2030, Reuters reports. The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court thus upheld legal challenges…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.