Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) is raising its quarterly base dividend by 15% as it reported on Thursday a net income for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss for the same period of 2022. Crescent Point booked US$701 million (C$951 million) in net income for Q4 2023, compared to a loss of US$367 million (C$498 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations fell by 8% in the quarter and by 3% for full-year 2023 compared to 2022. The company is increasing…