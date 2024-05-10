Crescent Point Q1 Earnings Drop Amid Lower Oil and Gas Prices 

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) reported on Friday that its adjusted net earnings from operations declined by 15% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, dragged down by lower crude oil and natural gas realizations. Crescent Point booked adjusted net earnings from operations of US$137 million (C$187 million) for Q1, down from US$160 million (C$219 million) for the same period of 2023. Net loss was at US$301 million (C$412 million) for the quarter that ended March 31, 2024, primarily driven…