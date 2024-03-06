Critics Skeptical of Kyrgyzstan Plans To Develop Uranium Reserves

Plans by Kyrgyzstan’s government to develop reserves of uranium and dozens of other rare earth metals around the cherished Lake Issyk-Kul are generating discontent, although few are prepared to express this openly for fear of reprisals. In an attempt to soothe moods, President Sadyr Japarov traveled last month to the city of Balykchy to meet community representatives from the Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions to offer reassurances about what might happen at the Kyzyl-Ompol field. “During his speech, the president focused attention on the…