Crude Inventories See Another Build

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose again this week, adding 1.335 million barrels into inventory for week ending November 10, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 11.9-million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior, API data showed. Analysts had expected a 1.4 million barrel build. API data now shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of 11.9 million barrels so far this year. On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum…