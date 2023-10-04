Crude Oil And Cold Hard Cash Dominate U.S. Markets

Crude oil and low-risk, short-term cashlike investments emerged as the best-performing assets in the July-September quarter, while long-term bonds sold off heavily. Front-month WTI crude closed the quarter at $90.79/bbl, good for a 28.5% Y/Y gain and the best showing since Q1 2022, while front-month Brent crude ended the quarter at $95.31, up 27.2%. Energy stocks also enjoyed a productive period, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) returning 17%. XOP invests in stocks of companies operating across…