Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose again this week, adding 9.05 million barrels into inventory for week ending November 17, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 1.335-million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior, API data showed. Analysts had expected a 1.467 million barrel build. API data shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of 21 million barrels so far this year. On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic…