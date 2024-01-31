Crude Oil, Product Inventories Fall, Boosting Prices Further

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell again this week, by 2.5 million barrels for the week ending January 26, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts predicted a draw of 867,000 barrels. The API reported a 6.674-million-barrel dip in crude inventories in the week prior. On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.9 million barrels as of January 26 for the second week in a row. Inventories are now at 366.4 million barrels.…