Cubans Prepare for 500% Fuel Price Hike Amid Economic Crisis

The government of Cuba has announced a 500% increase in fuel prices beginning on February 1, as the nation suffers its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, with Cubans now readying themselves to weather what is being called a humanitarian crisis. The Cuban government can no longer manage a massive subsidy campaign that puts subsidized prices on nearly all essential goods and services. “The country can not maintain the price of fuel, which is the cheapest in the world,” media cited Economy Minister Alejandro Gil as saying…