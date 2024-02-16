Cutting-Edge Experiments Lead to Breakthrough in Superconductor Development

An international team that includes Rutgers University-New Brunswick scientists has developed a new method to make and manipulate a widely studied class of high-temperature superconductors. This technique should pave the way for the creation of unusual forms of superconductivity in previously unattainable materials. The article reporting the new work has been published in Science. When cooled to a critical temperature, superconductors can conduct electricity without resistance or energy loss. These materials have intrigued physicists for decades…