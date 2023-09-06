Cybersecurity In Focus Ahead Of Berlin NATO Conference

After an eventful summit in Vilnius in July, NATO will return in the next few months to “bread and butter” issues. That means various military exercises, at least two ministerial meetings in Brussels before the end of the year (one for the bloc’s defense ministers, the other for its foreign ministers) and possibly welcoming a new member, Sweden. There was an agreement between Stockholm and Ankara at the Vilnius summit that appeared to pave the way for Swedish membership. But the ratification process still hasn’t begun in either Turkey or Hungary,…