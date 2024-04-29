David Cameron Heads to Central Asia to Reinforce Western Influence

The pictures didn’t necessarily say a thousand words, but they might have gotten at least that many laughs. One showed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron bursting birdlike through the entrance of a traditional Turkmen yurt at a museum in Ashgabat. Another, shared by the British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, featured Cameron gazing thoughtfully down a concrete irrigation channel in Kyrgyzstan. And from Uzbekistan, there was a snap of Cameron marveling over a giant pot of “plov,” the nation’s favorite dish. “David Cameron is having an absolute blast…