Death Cross Isn’t A Death Sentence For Energy Stocks

Several prominent energy stocks are teetering on the precipice of the dreaded “death cross” trading pattern, potentially heralding another big down leg in the minds of many traders. The death cross is widely considered a bearish crossover wherein the 50-day moving average of an underlying asset moves below the longer-term 200-day moving average. Despite its ominous name, the death cross does not necessarily portend that the skies are about to fall; rather, it frequently precedes a near-term rebound with above-average returns. Indeed,…