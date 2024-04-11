Deficit in Grid Capacity Threatens European Energy Policy Targets

A new analysis by the energy think tank Ember has found that several countries in Europe could soon face bottlenecks in their national transmission energy grids, as more solar and wind power will be generated than these networks have capacity for. As Statista’s Anna Fleck shows in the following chart , Spain, France and Poland are just some of the countries that will have energy grids that undershoot their country’s respective 2030 policy targets for wind and solar capacity. Out of the 26 countries studied by Ember in this comparison, 11…