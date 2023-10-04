04 Oct, 23

Deloitte: Canada Set To Add Nearly 600,000 Bpd To Oil Supply Next Year

Global consulting firm Deloitte has predicted that Canadian oil producers will enjoy higher crude prices next year when the TMX pipeline begins transporting about 590,000 bbl/d for export.  A large chunk of these additional exports is expected to go to markets outside the United States, thus allowing Canadian producers to lower their dependence on U.S. refineries and narrow the WCS price differential. “The extra capacity created by the TMX pipeline is expected to boost Canadian production by about 375,000 barrels a day over…

