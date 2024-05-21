21 May, 24

Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Bearish sentiment appears to have taken hold of oil markets lately, with demand concerns dragging prices lower. Oil bulls will be looking to OPEC+ to lift prices at its upcoming meeting.- European crude differentials have dipped this week after the continent’s return from maintenance has not seen a recovery in crude buying, with ample crude inventories allowing refiners to stave off purchases. – The North Sea’s Forties grade fell to a -$1 per barrel discount to Dated Brent, the physical benchmark in Europe, whilst WTI Midland dropped…

