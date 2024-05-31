Democrats Call for Probe Into Allegations of Oil Industry Collusion

A group of 22 Democratic Senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have issued a call on the Department of Justice to investigate a claim made by the Federal Trade Commission that the former CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources had colluded with OPEC to keep oil prices high. “These reports are alarming and lend credence to the fear that corporate avarice is keeping prices artificially high,” the group said in the letter they sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, as quoted by Reuters. The allegations by the FTC refer to…